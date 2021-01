TUSCALOSSA, Ala. (AP) — John Petty Jr. made five 3-pointers and set an Alabama program record, and finished with 17 points as the Crimson Tide routed Arkansas 90-59 on Saturday.

Alabama (11-3, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) has won seven straight, its longest win streak since opening the 2011-12 season. Six-straight SEC victories is also its best since winning eight consecutive games to start the 1987 SEC season.