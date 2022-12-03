Pepperdine 88, N. Arizona 69

Mains 2-5 4-4 8, Towt 4-7 1-3 9, Cone 4-12 1-1 10, Fuller 0-7 0-0 0, Lloyd 5-8 1-3 13, Fort 3-6 3-4 9, Wistrcill 3-7 2-2 9, McLaughlin 2-4 1-2 7, Haymon 1-3 0-0 3, Campisano 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 24-61 14-21 69.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute