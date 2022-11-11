Penn St. 77, Fairfield 49

Cavanaugh 6-10 1-2 13, Hernangomez 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 3-7 0-0 8, Nicoletti Leite 5-12 3-4 14, Rubino 0-10 2-4 2, Martin 2-3 0-0 4, Peek 0-0 0-0 0, Polansky 0-1 0-0 0, Beach 2-4 0-1 5, Daleba 0-1 1-4 1, Eng 0-0 0-0 0, Tatarian 0-0 0-0 0, Tirado 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-53 7-15 49
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1