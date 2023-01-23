Penn 76, Hartford 52

Spinoso 1-3 1-2 3, Martz 6-8 0-0 17, Dingle 9-13 1-1 23, McMullen 0-1 0-0 0, Slajchert 3-7 0-0 7, Monroe 2-4 0-0 4, Lorca-Lloyd 4-6 0-0 8, Smith 2-7 0-0 6, Laczkowski 2-4 0-0 5, Charles 1-5 0-0 3, Holland 0-1 0-0 0, Moshkovitz 0-0 0-0 0, Thrower 0-0 0-0 0, Chambers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 2-3 76.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson