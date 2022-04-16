Pelicans earn 105-101 win over Clippers, claim No. 8 seed BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer April 16, 2022 Updated: April 16, 2022 1:07 a.m.
1 of9 New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, right, drives past Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann during the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game Friday, April 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Los Angeles Clippers forward Norman Powell, left, shoots as New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. defends during the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game Friday, April 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac defends during the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game Friday, April 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein defends during the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game Friday, April 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr., right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Norman Powell defends during the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game Friday, April 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann, second from right, shoots as New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, second from, left, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game Friday, April 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 30 points and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the depleted Los Angeles Clippers 105-101 in a play-in Friday night and earn the West’s No. 8 seed for the playoffs.
The Pelicans made the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18, guided by first-year coach Willie Green, a former Clipper. They’ve been without Zion Williamson all season because of a foot injury.