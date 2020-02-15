Patton's late 3 in OT sends Cleveland St. past Detroit Mercy

DETROIT (AP) — Algevon Eichelber scored 17 points and Deante Johnson scored 15 and Cleveland State beat Detroit Mercy 67-66 in overtime on Saturday.

Torrey Patton's 3-pointer broke a tie at 63 with 34 seconds left in the extra session and the Vikings (10-17, 6-8 Horizon League) held onwin.

Dwayne Rose Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 95 seconds at the end of regulation to put Detroit Merchy up 59-58. Eichelberger made 1 of 2 fouls shots to tie it with 1:17 left and neither team scored again to force overtime.

Patton finished with 13 points, Kasheem Thomas 11 and Jeremy Sanchez 10. Cleveland State finished 27-of-65 shooting (41.5%). The Vikings got the win despite just a 4 of 15 effort from 3-point range and 10 missed free throws.

Marquis Moore led Detroit Mercy with 20 points and Antoine Davis added 17.

