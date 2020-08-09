Pats trade 2022 draft pick to Lions for CB Michael Jackson

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have traded an undisclosed 2022 draft pick to the Detroit Lions for cornerback Michael Jackson.

New England announced the deal Sunday. Jackson was originally drafted in the fifth round in 2019 by Dallas. He began his career on the Cowboys practice squad before being signed by Detroit.

He appeared in one game last season and did not register any statistics.

Jackson joins a Patriots team that is looking to add depth in the secondary after veteran Patrick Chung opted out of the upcoming season because of concerns about the coronavirus.

