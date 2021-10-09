Pappas, Aguero propel Morehead State past Presbyterian 38-30

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Mark Pappas passed for 313 yards and two touchdowns and Issiah Aguero ran for 113 yards and two scores to propel Morehead State to a 38-30 victory over Presbyterian in Pioneer Football League action on Saturday.

Morehead State (3-2, 2-0) jumped out to a 17-0 first-quarter lead on Andrew Foster's 33-yard field goal and 1-yard TD runs by Earl Stoudemire and Aguero. After Presbyterian (2-3, 0-2) scored on Ren Hefley's 20-yard TD toss to Jalen Jones, Pappas answered with an 11-yard scoring strike to Matt DeBlaiso and the Eagles took a 24-6 lead into halftime.