Palmer shoots 62, joins lead at low-scoring Byron Nelson SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer May 13, 2022 Updated: May 13, 2022 8:56 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Ryan Palmer cracks a smile after chipping to the ninth hole during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, on Friday, May 13, 2022. Emil Lippe/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Jordan Spieth hits a shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, on Friday, May 13, 2022. Emil Lippe/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Sebastián Muñoz, of Colombia, peers at the sixth hole before putting during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, on Friday, May 13, 2022. Emil Lippe/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 David Skinns, of England, hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, on Friday, May 13, 2022. Emil Lippe/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Charl Schwartzel, of South Africa, walks to the seventh hole during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, on Friday, May 13, 2022. Emil Lippe/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 K.H. Lee tees off on the 14th hole during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, on Friday, May 13, 2022. Emil Lippe/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Jordan Spieth thought the course for his hometown Byron Nelson would play more difficult after yielding more birdies in its debut than any other tournament on the PGA Tour last season.
The three-time major winner says he couldn't have been more wrong, and is frankly surprised over how little he thinks was done the first two days to make TPC Craig Ranch a stiffer test.
Written By
SCHUYLER DIXON