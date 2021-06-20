Padres lose Tatis, beat Reds 7-5 on Kim's 2-run homer in 8th BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer June 20, 2021 Updated: June 20, 2021 12:27 a.m.
4 of8 San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. points toward second base after scoring on a double hit by Manny Machado in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres didn't lose their swagger even though they lost their biggest star, shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.
Three innings after Tatis walked off the field after reinjuring his left shoulder, his replacement, rookie Kim Ha-seong, sent Petco Park into a frenzy when he hit a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth inning to lead the Padres to a wild 7-5 win against the Cincinnati Reds.