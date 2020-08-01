Padres' Hosmer on 10-day injured list with stomach ailment

DENVER (AP) — The San Diego Padres placed first baseman Eric Hosmer on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to a stomach ailment.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday. His condition is described by the team as gastritis, which is an inflammation of the stomach lining.

Hosmer is off to a torrid start, hitting .500 with a homer and seven RBIs. He's been out since Wednesday with what the team described as a non-COVID related illness.

Manager Jayce Tingler said Saturday before a game against Colorado that Hosmer was still getting checked out by the medical staff and the ailment was “about the same, unfortunately."

The Padres will make a corresponding roster move Sunday.

San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) gestures during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

