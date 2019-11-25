Packers-49ers Stats
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|8
|0—
|8
|San Francisco
|10
|13
|7
|7—37
|First Quarter
SF_Coleman 2 run (McLaughlin kick), 13:02.
SF_FG McLaughlin 29, 3:13.
|Second Quarter
SF_FG McLaughlin 27, 2:55.
SF_Samuel 42 pass from Garoppolo (McLaughlin kick), :58.
SF_FG McLaughlin 48, :00.
|Third Quarter
GB_D.Adams 2 pass from Rodgers (D.Adams pass from Rodgers), 3:52.
SF_Kittle 61 pass from Garoppolo (McLaughlin kick), 2:55.
|Fourth Quarter
SF_Mostert 15 run (McLaughlin kick), 4:58.
A_71,500.
___
|GB
|SF
|First downs
|19
|16
|Total Net Yards
|198
|339
|Rushes-yards
|28-117
|22-112
|Passing
|81
|227
|Punt Returns
|2-(minu
|3-14
|Kickoff Returns
|2-40
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-37-0
|14-20-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-38
|3-26
|Punts
|6-37.2
|4-45.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-50
|9-78
|Time of Possession
|35:16
|24:44
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, J.Williams 11-45, A.Jones 13-38, Lazard 1-21, Rodgers 3-13. San Francisco, Mostert 6-45, Coleman 11-39, Wilson 2-27, Garoppolo 2-1, James 1-0.
PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 20-33-0-104, Boyle 3-4-0-15. San Francisco, Garoppolo 14-20-0-253.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 7-43, J.Williams 7-35, Allison 3-9, Tonyan 2-8, Graham 1-7, Lazard 1-7, Valdes-Scantling 1-7, Vitale 1-3. San Francisco, Kittle 6-129, Samuel 2-50, Bourne 2-27, Coleman 2-10, Mostert 1-22, Sanders 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.