Pacific 93, North Dakota 63

Freeman 2-4 0-0 4, Avdalovic 7-8 0-0 19, Ivy-Curry 7-10 1-1 16, Williams 2-3 0-1 4, Outlaw 1-4 2-2 4, Blake 4-4 0-2 9, Martindale 2-8 0-0 4, Denson 6-7 1-2 16, Beard 3-6 0-0 6, Odum 3-5 2-2 8, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Richards 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 38-61 6-10 93.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute