Pacific 80, Pepperdine 75

Avdalovic 2-3 2-3 7, Odum 4-9 2-2 11, Boone 2-8 6-6 10, Martindale 7-10 2-6 19, Outlaw 4-7 0-0 9, Blake 3-5 0-0 8, Beard 4-11 1-1 11, Denson 0-1 1-4 1, Ivy-Curry 2-5 0-0 4, Freeman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 14-22 80.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies