Pacific 80, CS Stanislaus 56

Fallay 2-4 0-0 5, Alexander 0-1 1-2 1, J.Jones 4-7 0-0 11, Ordonio 1-7 4-4 6, Short 2-8 0-1 4, Zecic 3-6 0-2 6, M.Boone 2-3 2-2 7, Pallesi 0-3 0-0 0, Bender 3-4 0-0 6, T.Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Sahi 1-3 0-0 3, Ameyaw 0-1 3-4 3, I.Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Farias 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 10-15 56.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs