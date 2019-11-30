Pablo Larrazábal keeps top spot at Leopard Creek

MALELANE, South Africa (AP) — Pablo Larrazábal has kept his three-shot lead going into the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Larrazábal’s 2-under 70 Saturday in the third round of the European Tour’s first tournament of the 2020 season put him 11 under par and kept him ahead of Wil Besseling (70). South African home favorite Branden Grace (71) is a shot further back in third on 7 under.

Larrazábal made five birdies but also three bogeys on another tough day at Leopard Creek Country Club, where players have faced scorching temperatures pushing 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) and gusting winds.

Those high temperatures convinced the tour to allow players to wear shorts in tournament play for the first time.

Charl Schwartzel is making a solid return after an eight-month injury layoff, with a 70 putting him 4 under and in a tie for sixth.

___

