Oshie, Kuznetsov score in shootout, Caps beat Sabres 3-2 JONAH BRONSTEIN, Associated Press Dec. 11, 2021 Updated: Dec. 11, 2021 10:14 p.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov had shootout goals for the Washington Capitals in their 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.
Martin Fehervary and Lars Eller scored in regulation, and Vitek Vanecek stopped 29 shots for the Capitals, who rebounded from Friday's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh to earn a point for the 11th time in 12 games.
