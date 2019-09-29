Orlando City eliminated in 1-1 draw with Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Benji Michel scored a minute into extra time to give Orlando City a 1-1 tie with FC Cincinnati on Sunday.

The late goal was the 75th conceded by expansion Cincinnati, the most in MLS history. The previous record was established by Orlando City last season. Orlando City was eliminated from the playoff chase.

Cincinnati (6-22-5), sporting the worst record in the league, led from the 40th minute when Allan Cruz picked up his seventh goal of the year. The setup started with a good feed into the box from Joseph-Claude Gyau to Emmanuel Ledesma, who ran onto it at the end line and dropped it back out front to wide open Cruz.

Early in extra time, Nani got the ball on the end line and crossed it to the far post where Dom Dwyer got a head on it to send it straight to Michel for the easy score, his fourth.

Brian Rowe made six saves for Orlando City (9-14-10), while Przemyslaw Tyton had two for Cincinnati.