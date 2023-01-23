Orlando 113, Boston 98

Horford 2-8 0-0 6, Tatum 9-19 4-6 26, Griffin 1-2 0-0 3, Brown 10-22 1-2 26, White 4-8 1-1 11, Hauser 5-9 0-0 13, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 2-2 4, Kornet 2-6 0-0 4, Kabengele 0-0 0-0 0, Davison 0-0 0-0 0, Pritchard 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 36-83 8-11 98.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson