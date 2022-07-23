Orioles overcome 3-run deficit vs Cole, beat Yankees 6-3 TODD KARPOVICH, Associated Press July 23, 2022 Updated: July 23, 2022 11:37 p.m.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Gerrit Cole failed to hold a three-run lead, reliever Albert Abreu's wild pickoff throw led to Cedric Mullins' go-ahead sacrifice fly and the Baltimore Orioles rallied past the New York Yankees 6-3 Saturday night.
Ramón Urías added a two-run homer in the eighth off Shane Greene, who made his first appearance for the Yankees since he was a rookie in 2014.
Written By
TODD KARPOVICH