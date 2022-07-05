Orioles outlast Rangers 10-9 on Mullins' double in 10th DAVID GINSBURG, Associated Press July 5, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Texas Rangers' Josh Smith hits a sacrifice fly ball to score Nathaniel Lowe from third base against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Texas Rangers' Corey Seager walks on the field after flying out against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Austin Voth throws a pitch to the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A colorful sky is seen at sunset time during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Baltimore Orioles' Ryan McKenna (26) steals second base as Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien waits for the throw from catcher Jonah Heim during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor (12) catches a throw from catcher Robinson Chirinos, not visible, while trying to pick off Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim, left, at second base during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins doubled in the winning run in the 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 10-9 Tuesday night in a wild game that featured several comebacks and clutch home runs.
Mullins hit a two-out liner into the gap off Matt Moore (3-2) to bring home Ryan McKenna, who started the inning at second base.
Written By
DAVID GINSBURG