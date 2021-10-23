Oregon St. 42, Utah 34

Utah 14 10 7 3 - 34 Oregon St. 7 7 21 7 - 42 First Quarter UTAH_Bernard 14 pass from Rising (Noyes kick), 12:02. UTAH_Kuithe 11 pass from Rising (Noyes kick), 7:19. ORST_Gould 14 run (Hayes kick), :52. Second Quarter UTAH_FG Noyes 29, 8:15. ORST_Colletto 1 pass from Noyer (Hayes kick), 6:59. UTAH_Ta.Thomas 3 run (Noyes kick), :46. Third Quarter ORST_Bradford 11 pass from Noyer (Hayes kick), 10:48. ORST_Musgrave 75 punt return (Hayes kick), 7:26. UTAH_Ta.Thomas 1 run (Noyes kick), 5:01. ORST_Bradford 10 run (Hayes kick), 2:58. Fourth Quarter ORST_Baylor 8 run (Hayes kick), 9:49. UTAH_FG Noyes 33, 2:38. ___ UTAH ORST First downs 26 21 Total Net Yards 456 467 Rushes-yards 41-189 41-259 Passing 267 208 Punt Returns 0-0 1-75 Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-67 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 22-36-0 14-19-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-5 2-13 Punts 1-0.0 2-46.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1 Penalties-Yards 4-35 11-119 Time of Possession 33:51 25:45 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Utah, Thomas 21-74, Rising 10-71, Pledger 5-21, Bernard 2-16, Covey 2-8, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Oregon St., Baylor 19-152, Lowe 3-53, Bradford 2-20, Fenwick 7-14, Gould 2-12, Nolan 1-11, Irish 1-6, (Team) 3-(minus 3), Noyer 3-(minus 6). PASSING_Utah, Rising 22-36-0-267. Oregon St., Noyer 14-19-0-208. RECEIVING_Utah, Covey 5-40, Vele 3-69, Bernard 3-23, Kuithe 3-13, Kincaid 2-55, Fotheringham 2-11, Dixon 1-29, Enis 1-15, Howard 1-7, Pledger 1-5. Oregon St., Bradford 6-74, Harrison 3-72, Lindsey 1-36, Lowe 1-11, (Team) 1-8, Quitoriano 1-6, Colletto 1-1. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Utah, Noyes 56.