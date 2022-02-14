Olympics Live: Gremaud takes slopestyle gold; Gu wins silver

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:

___

Eileen Gu took home another medal from the Beijing Games with a second-place finish in the women’s ski slopestyle competition. That means she could still become the first action-sports athlete to capture three medals at the same Winter Games.

Gu’s bid for another gold medal was thwarted by Mathilde Gremaud. The freestyle skier from Switzerland won the event on a bitterly cold and hazy day when temperatures hovered around minus 5 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 20 Celsius). Kelly Sildaru of Estonia took home bronze.

Gu, the 18-year-old American-born freestyler who is competing for her mother’s home country of China, won the big air contest last week. She’s also competing in the halfpipe competition.

Sitting in eighth place after two runs, Gu used a strong final run to work her way onto the podium. She couldn’t catch Gremaud, who scored an 86.56 on her second run.

___

Anna Gasser of Austria has won her second straight Olympic gold medal in women’s snowboarding big air.

The 30-year-old Gasser held off a field with an average age of 21, including 20-year-old Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand, who last week won her country’s first ever Winter Olympics gold medal in slopestyle. Sadowski Synnott took silver Tuesday.

Kokomo Murase of Japan earned bronze with a pair of 1080s at Big Air Shougang. It was the first Olympic medal for the 17-year-old.

___

The start of the women’s downhill ski race at the Beijing Games has been delayed for at least 30 minutes because of wind.

An hour before the scheduled start of the race, the wind was whipping at about 15 mph (about 25 kph), with gusts topping 25 mph (40 kph) at the top of the hill.

The temperature was minus 5 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 20 Celsius).

Defending champion Sofia Goggia starts 13th, immediately after Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States.

The men’s downhill, which was supposed to open the Alpine competition on Feb 6., had to be postponed until the following day because of wind.

___

Eileen Gu fell on her second run and dropped into eighth place in the final of the women’s ski slopestyle competition at the Beijing Games.

Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland jumped into the lead after two of three runs. Kelly Sildaru of Estonia sits in second place and American Maggie Voisin in third.

Gu over-rotated on the third rail and tumbled to the snow. She fixed her helmet before skiing down.

Gu, the 18-year-old American-born freestyler who is competing for her mother’s home country of China, is trying to win her second gold of these Winter Olympics. She won the gold medal in big air last week. She’s also competing in the halfpipe contest later this week.

___

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva says she's happy but worn out after a grueling doping hearing ended with her being allowed to skate at the Beijing Games.

The 15-year-old tells Russian state broadcaster Channel One that the past few days have been very difficult for her.

“I’m happy but I’m tired emotionally," she said in comments broadcast Monday night.

Valieva is the favorite for the gold medal in the women’s competition alongside her Russian teammates Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova. The competition starts with the short program Tuesday night Beijing time and continues with the free skate Thursday.

There won’t be a medal ceremony if Valieva finishes in the top three because the International Olympic Committee is concerned she could still be banned over a failed drug test from Dec. 25. That test was not revealed until after she won team gold with the Russian Olympic Committee last week.

___

