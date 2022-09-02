Old Dominion does it again, taking down the Hokies, 20-17 HANK KURZ Jr., AP Sports Writer Sep. 2, 2022 Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 11:48 p.m.
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Blake Watson scored on a 1-yard run with 33 seconds to play and Old Dominion beat Virginia Tech for the second time in as many tries on its home field, 20-17 on Friday night.
The Monarchs made a big splash in their debut as a member of the Sun Belt Conference and spoiled the debut of Hokies coach Brent Pry. He was coaching against a longtime colleague at Vanderbilt and Penn State, Ricky Rahne.