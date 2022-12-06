Oklahoma St. 86, Loyola Marymount 65

Mark 2-6 0-0 4, Oliver 3-7 1-1 7, Clark 3-7 0-0 6, Johnson 6-14 2-2 15, Rodriguez 5-10 0-0 14, Samuel 1-2 0-0 2, Allmond 2-2 3-3 8, Curry 0-0 0-0 0, Gordon 3-9 0-0 6, Toone 1-1 0-0 3, Totals 26-58 6-6 65
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs