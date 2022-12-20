Oklahoma St. 81, Texas A&M-CC 58

Keys 2-6 0-0 4, Mushila 3-8 0-0 7, Fryer 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 2-2 0-0 4, Tennyson 3-15 2-2 10, R.Williams 7-15 0-0 19, Dease 1-7 1-2 3, Grandberry 0-4 1-2 1, Nickelson 1-3 1-2 4, Roberts 2-4 0-0 4, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Kern 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 21-65 7-10 58.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies