Oklahoma St. 78, Prairie View 53

Rutty 0-3 1-2 1, Douglas 3-7 0-2 7, Gambrell 6-13 1-2 16, Te.Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Wesley 4-6 0-0 10, Miles 2-6 2-2 6, Augustin 0-3 0-0 0, Bell 1-8 0-0 2, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Neal 1-1 0-0 2, Harding 1-1 0-0 3, M.Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Myles 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 21-57 4-8 53.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute