Oklahoma St. 77, Texas-Arlington 66

Wilson 3-6 5-5 11, Castro 1-5 0-0 3, Humphrey 0-4 1-2 1, Johnson-Cash 2-4 2-3 6, Talbot 1-3 0-0 2, Gibson 2-9 5-5 9, T.Anderson 4-11 4-4 14, Walker 4-6 0-0 9, Domingos 3-7 3-4 9, Weaver 1-3 0-2 2, Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 20-25 66.
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1