Oklahoma City 118, San Antonio 112

Jal.Williams 7-8 6-7 21, Robinson-Earl 1-7 3-3 5, Jay.Williams 0-1 1-4 1, Dort 4-8 4-6 12, Giddey 7-13 2-3 18, Bazley 3-5 2-2 8, O.Dieng 5-8 0-0 11, Omoruyi 2-3 2-2 7, Pokusevski 3-9 2-2 8, Wiggins 2-5 0-0 5, Mann 6-16 1-1 17, Waters III 0-3 5-5 5. Totals 40-86 28-35 118.

SAN ANTONIO (112)

K.Johnson 8-19 3-4 19, Sochan 3-7 0-4 6, Poeltl 4-4 0-0 8, Jones 3-8 3-5 10, Vassell 6-16 5-5 18, Bates-Diop 2-4 1-2 5, Branham 0-3 0-0 0, McDermott 3-6 3-3 11, Roby 3-5 2-3 8, G.Dieng 0-0 2-2 2, Langford 1-3 0-0 2, Primo 8-12 6-6 23, Wesley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-88 25-34 112.

Oklahoma City 26 36 27 29 118
San Antonio 31 31 29 21 112
3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 10-34 (Mann 4-8, Giddey 2-3, Jal.Williams 1-1, Omoruyi 1-1, Wiggins 1-2, O.Dieng 1-3, Jay.Williams 0-1, Waters III 0-2, Dort 0-4, Robinson-Earl 0-4, Pokusevski 0-5), San Antonio 5-26 (McDermott 2-3, Jones 1-1, Primo 1-4, Vassell 1-6, Bates-Diop 0-1, Roby 0-1, Sochan 0-2, Branham 0-3, K.Johnson 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 39 (Jay.Williams 11), San Antonio 53 (Poeltl 10). Assists_Oklahoma City 24 (Giddey, Mann 6), San Antonio 23 (Poeltl 5). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 27, San Antonio 24. A_13,836 (18,581)

