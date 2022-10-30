Oklahoma City 117, Dallas 111

Dort 6-12 3-6 16, Wiggins 2-5 1-2 5, Pokusevski 2-6 0-0 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 15-27 8-8 38, Mann 2-9 0-0 4, Bazley 7-11 1-2 15, Omoruyi 0-1 2-4 2, Robinson-Earl 0-1 0-0 0, Muscala 0-3 2-2 2, Jal.Williams 5-8 3-3 13, K.Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Joe 4-4 4-4 15. Totals 44-89 24-31 117.
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1
- A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball
- Wave by the numbers: Darien XC runs wild in two states
- Darien football shuts out Bridgeport Central for first victory