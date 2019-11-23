https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Ohams-scores-15-to-carry-Fordham-over-Grand-14858062.php
Ohams scores 15 to carry Fordham over Grand Canyon 70-58
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Chuba Ohams registered 15 points and eight rebounds as Fordham got past Grand Canyon 70-58 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Saturday.
Onyi Eyisi had 10 points and nine rebounds for Fordham (4-1). Jalen Cobb and Erten Gazi also scored 10 points each.
Alessandro Lever had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Antelopes (2-5). Carlos Johnson added 17 points.
