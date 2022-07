MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 32 points and the Dallas Wings saw most of a 21-point halftime lead disappear before holding off the Minnesota Lynx 92-87 on Thursday night.

Ogunbowale hit four 3-pointers and was 12-for-24 from the field for Dallas (11-13). She had 19 points in the first half to help the Wings take a 48-27 lead into intermission.