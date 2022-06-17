Ogunbowale, McCowans help Wings beat Mercury 93-88, end skid

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale hit six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, Teaira Cowans had season highs of 17 points and 10 rebounds and the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 93-88 Friday night.

Isabelle Harrison added 16 points, Marina Mabrey 14 and Allisha Gray scored 11 for Dallas. The Wings (7-8) snapped a four-game skid and won for just the second time since an 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun on May 24.