Offense breaks records, E Washington tops Lindenwood 59-31

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Eric Barriere threw for 522 yards and five touchdowns on a record-breaking Saturday that saw Dre Dorton surpass Cooper Kupp's single-game receiving record and Eastern Washington outscore Division II Lindenwood 59-31.

With Barriere having the second-best passing day in school history, the Eagles (1-1) piled up a school-record 769 yards of total offense. Barriere finished 32 of 46 but came up short of Gage Gubrud's 549 yards in 2017. The quarterback also had 34 of EWU's 247 rushing yards.

Dorton, a senior noted for returning kicks, entered the game with 17 receptions for 220 yards in his career. He had 15 catches for 289 yards and three touchdowns against Lindenwood. Kupp, entering his third season with the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, had school records of 20 catches and 278 yards in a 2015 game.

Dorton returned the opening kickoff 20 yards and scored on a 78-yard catch-and-run on the first snap. Antoine Custer and Barriere had short touchdown runs for a 21-0 lead after one quarter with a 299-71 advantage in yards.

Another rushing touchdown and the first career field goal for Andre Slyter made it 31-0 before the Lions scored the last 17 points of the half. Slyter's field goal was 50 yards, the longest for the Eagles since 2008.

Dorton had scoring receptions of 18 and 59 yards in the third quarter as Lindenwood kept the game close. Fred Roberson and Silas Perreiah had their first career scoring receptions.

Cade Brister was 27-of-50 passing for 283 yards and four touchdowns for the Lions (0-1).