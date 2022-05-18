Occidental's Shwayder, SFSU's Jackson receive CalHOPE award
JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julia Shwayder and Breyon Jackson's battles to overcome adversity throughout their college careers and the examples they set for others are being recognized.
Shwayder, a lacrosse player at Occidental College in Los Angeles, and Jackson, a basketball player at San Francisco State, are the recipients of the first CalHOPE Courage Awards.