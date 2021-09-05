Oakland-Toronto Runs

Blue jays second. Bo Bichette singles to center field. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Alejandro Kirk singles to left field. Bo Bichette to second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. triples to deep right field. Alejandro Kirk scores. Bo Bichette scores. Randal Grichuk doubles to deep center field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores. Breyvic Valera grounds out to second base, Josh Harrison to Matt Olson. Randal Grichuk to third. George Springer pops out to Matt Olson.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 3, Athletics 0.