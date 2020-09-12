Oakland-Texas Runs

Athletics first. Tommy La Stella walks. Marcus Semien walks. Tommy La Stella to second. Ramon Laureano walks. Marcus Semien to second. Tommy La Stella to third. Matt Olson homers. Ramon Laureano scores. Marcus Semien scores. Tommy La Stella scores. Mark Canha walks. Robbie Grossman pops out to first base to Ronald Guzman. Khris Davis strikes out swinging. Vimael Machin flies out to deep left field to Nick Solak.

4 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 4, Rangers 0.

Rangers first. Leody Taveras singles to center field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounds out to shortstop, Marcus Semien to Tommy La Stella to Matt Olson. Leody Taveras to second. Nick Solak grounds out to shallow infield, Tommy La Stella to Matt Olson. Leody Taveras scores. Joey Gallo doubles to deep left field. Elvis Andrus grounds out to shortstop, Vimael Machin to Matt Olson.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 4, Rangers 1.

Athletics second. Sean Murphy homers to center field. Tommy La Stella singles to right field. Marcus Semien singles to center field. Tommy La Stella to third. Ramon Laureano strikes out on a foul tip. Matt Olson singles to right field. Marcus Semien to third. Tommy La Stella scores. Mark Canha out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Joey Gallo. Marcus Semien scores. Robbie Grossman walks. Matt Olson to second. Khris Davis reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Robbie Grossman out at second.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Athletics 7, Rangers 1.

Athletics third. Vimael Machin singles to deep left field. Sean Murphy singles to deep center field. Vimael Machin to third. Fielding error by Leody Taveras. Tommy La Stella singles to left center field. Sean Murphy to second. Vimael Machin scores. Marcus Semien pops out to shallow infield to Ronald Guzman. Ramon Laureano grounds out to shallow infield, Jordan Lyles to Ronald Guzman. Tommy La Stella to second. Sean Murphy to third. Matt Olson pops out to shallow infield to Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

1 run, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Athletics 8, Rangers 1.

Athletics sixth. Mark Canha flies out to left center field to Leody Taveras. Robbie Grossman homers to right field. Khris Davis grounds out to shortstop, Elvis Andrus to Ronald Guzman. Vimael Machin lines out to right field to Joey Gallo.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 9, Rangers 1.

Rangers seventh. Elvis Andrus homers to center field. Rougned Odor walks. Ronald Guzman walks. Rougned Odor to second. Sam Huff walks. Ronald Guzman to second. Rougned Odor to third. Anderson Tejeda grounds out to second base. Sam Huff out at second. Ronald Guzman to third. Rougned Odor scores. Leody Taveras walks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa called out on strikes.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 9, Rangers 4.

Rangers eighth. Nick Solak walks. Joey Gallo strikes out on a foul tip. Elvis Andrus called out on strikes. Rougned Odor homers. Nick Solak scores. Ronald Guzman strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 9, Rangers 6.

Athletics ninth. Robbie Grossman singles to deep right field. Khris Davis singles to shortstop. Robbie Grossman to second. Vimael Machin lines out to shallow infield to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Sean Murphy walks. Khris Davis to second. Robbie Grossman to third. Tommy La Stella out on a sacrifice fly to shallow left field to Elvis Andrus. Robbie Grossman scores. Marcus Semien flies out to deep left center field to Nick Solak.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 10, Rangers 6.