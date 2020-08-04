Oakland-Seattle Runs

Recommended Video:

Mariners third. J.P. Crawford walks. Shed Long Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Marcus Semien to Matt Olson. J.P. Crawford to second. Kyle Lewis grounds out to third base, Matt Chapman to Matt Olson. Kyle Seager doubles. J.P. Crawford scores. Austin Nola lines out to deep right field to Stephen Piscotty.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 1, Athletics 0.

Athletics fifth. Chad Pinder grounds out to shortstop, J.P. Crawford to Evan White. Khris Davis walks. Stephen Piscotty singles to left field. Khris Davis to second. Sean Murphy singles to third base. Stephen Piscotty to second. Khris Davis to third. Marcus Semien strikes out swinging. Ramon Laureano singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Sean Murphy to third. Stephen Piscotty scores. Khris Davis scores. Mark Canha singles to right field. Ramon Laureano scores. Matt Chapman singles to shallow infield. Mark Canha to second. Matt Olson walks. Matt Chapman to second. Mark Canha to third. Chad Pinder singles to center field. Matt Olson to third. Matt Chapman scores. Mark Canha scores. Khris Davis singles to shallow infield. Chad Pinder to second. Matt Olson scores. Stephen Piscotty doubles to shallow left field. Khris Davis to third. Chad Pinder scores. Sean Murphy walks. Marcus Semien flies out to left center field to Jose Marmolejos.

8 runs, 8 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Athletics 8, Mariners 1.

Athletics seventh. Khris Davis homers to left field. Stephen Piscotty grounds out to third base, Kyle Seager to Evan White. Sean Murphy walks. Marcus Semien doubles. Sean Murphy to third. Ramon Laureano hit by pitch. Mark Canha walks. Ramon Laureano to second. Marcus Semien to third. Sean Murphy scores. Matt Chapman grounds out to shallow infield. Mark Canha out at second.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 10, Mariners 1.

Athletics ninth. Marcus Semien grounds out to shallow left field, Kyle Seager to Evan White. Vimael Machin walks. Mark Canha walks. Vimael Machin to second. Tony Kemp called out on strikes. Matt Olson singles to left center field. Mark Canha to second. Vimael Machin scores. Franklin Barreto called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 11, Mariners 1.