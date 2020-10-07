Oakland-Houston Runs

Recommended Video:

Athletics first. Marcus Semien pops out to shallow left field to Carlos Correa. Tommy La Stella homers to center field. Chad Pinder doubles to deep left center field. Khris Davis strikes out swinging. Matt Olson pops out to Martin Maldonado.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 1, Astros 0.

Astros first. George Springer flies out to center field to Ramon Laureano. Jose Altuve homers to center field. Michael Brantley singles to right center field. Alex Bregman singles to center field. Michael Brantley to third. Carlos Correa reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Alex Bregman out at second. Michael Brantley scores. Kyle Tucker pops out to shallow infield to Marcus Semien.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 2, Athletics 1.

Athletics second. Mark Canha homers to center field. Stephen Piscotty flies out to right field to Kyle Tucker. Ramon Laureano walks. Sean Murphy called out on strikes. Marcus Semien flies out to center field to George Springer.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 2, Astros 2.

Athletics fourth. Matt Olson homers to right field. Mark Canha flies out to deep left field to Michael Brantley. Stephen Piscotty pops out to shallow right field to Jose Altuve. Ramon Laureano flies out to deep center field to George Springer.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 3, Astros 2.

Athletics fifth. Sean Murphy flies out to deep right field to Kyle Tucker. Marcus Semien homers to center field. Tommy La Stella walks. Chad Pinder singles to shallow center field. Tommy La Stella to second. Khris Davis flies out to center field to George Springer. Matt Olson walks. Chad Pinder to second. Tommy La Stella to third. Mark Canha flies out to center field to George Springer.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Athletics 4, Astros 2.

Astros fifth. Yuli Gurriel walks. Aledmys Diaz homers to left field. Yuli Gurriel scores. Martin Maldonado lines out to shallow infield to Chad Pinder. George Springer hit by pitch. Jose Altuve singles to shallow infield. George Springer to second. Michael Brantley singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Jose Altuve out at third. George Springer scores. Alex Bregman doubles to deep left center field. Michael Brantley scores. Carlos Correa is intentionally walked. Kyle Tucker singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Carlos Correa to third. Alex Bregman scores. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to third base, Chad Pinder to Matt Olson.

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 7, Athletics 4.

Athletics seventh. Marcus Semien singles to left field. Tommy La Stella singles to right center field. Marcus Semien to third. Chad Pinder homers to right field. Tommy La Stella scores. Marcus Semien scores. Khris Davis pops out to shallow center field to Jose Altuve. Matt Olson flies out to right center field to George Springer. Mark Canha called out on strikes.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 7, Astros 7.

Athletics eighth. Robbie Grossman walks. Ramon Laureano doubles to right field. Robbie Grossman to third. Sean Murphy out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Kyle Tucker. Ramon Laureano to third. Robbie Grossman scores. Marcus Semien walks. Tommy La Stella hit by pitch. Marcus Semien to second. Chad Pinder out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Kyle Tucker. Marcus Semien to third. Ramon Laureano scores. Khris Davis strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 9, Astros 7.