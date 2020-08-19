Oakland-Arizona Runs

Diamondbacks first. Kole Calhoun doubles to right center field. Stephen Vogt flies out to center field to Ramon Laureano. Starling Marte singles to shallow center field. Kole Calhoun to third. David Peralta walks. Christian Walker walks. David Peralta to second. Starling Marte to third. Eduardo Escobar out on a sacrifice fly to Robbie Grossman. Christian Walker to second. David Peralta to third. Starling Marte scores. Nick Ahmed homers to left field. Christian Walker scores. David Peralta scores. Jake Lamb walks. Daulton Varsho lines out to left field to Robbie Grossman.

5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Athletics 0.

Athletics second. Robbie Grossman flies out to Kole Calhoun. Stephen Piscotty singles to shortstop. Tony Kemp flies out to center field to Starling Marte. Sean Murphy doubles to deep right field. Stephen Piscotty scores. Marcus Semien flies out to deep right field to Kole Calhoun.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Athletics 1.

Diamondbacks second. Kole Calhoun homers to center field. Stephen Vogt strikes out swinging. Starling Marte singles to left field. David Peralta reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Starling Marte out at second. Christian Walker singles to shallow left field. David Peralta to second. Eduardo Escobar walks. Christian Walker to second. David Peralta to third. Nick Ahmed singles to left field. Eduardo Escobar to third. Christian Walker scores. David Peralta scores. Jake Lamb singles to right center field. Nick Ahmed to third. Eduardo Escobar scores. Daulton Varsho strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 9, Athletics 1.

Diamondbacks eighth. Jon Jay walks. Stephen Vogt flies out to deep right field to Stephen Piscotty. Tim Locastro doubles to deep center field. Jon Jay scores. David Peralta flies out to deep left field to Robbie Grossman. Christian Walker pops out to shallow center field to Tony Kemp.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 10, Athletics 1.