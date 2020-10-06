Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .242 .278 33 5 8 1 0 3 5 2 10 0 0 1
Semien .500 .500 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Davis .500 .500 4 1 2 0 0 1 2 0 2 0 0 0
Olson .333 .500 3 2 1 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0
Murphy .250 .250 4 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0
La Stella .250 .250 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Grossman .250 .250 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Pinder .000 .500 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
Laureano .000 .000 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Lamb .000 .000 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Canha .000 .000 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 0 1 6.00 1 1 0 9.0 16 10 6 3 1 9
Diekman 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 1 0 0 0 0 0
McFarland 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Minor 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Petit 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Weems 0 0 Inf 1 0 0 0.0 2 2 2 0 1 0
Wendelken 0 1 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 3 4 0 0 0 1
Bassitt 0 0 6.75 1 1 0 4.0 9 3 3 2 0 4
Trivino 0 0 13.50 1 0 0 0.2 1 1 1 1 0 1