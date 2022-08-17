Skip to main content
Sports

Oakland 7, Texas 2

Oakland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 7 9 7 Totals 32 2 6 2
Allen ss 5 0 0 0 Semien 2b 5 0 0 0
MacKinnon 1b 4 1 0 0 Seager ss 4 1 2 0
Murphy c 5 3 3 3 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0
Pinder lf 4 1 2 1 García rf 4 0 1 1
Stevenson cf 1 0 0 0 Viloria c 3 1 0 0
Bride 2b 3 0 0 0 Taveras cf 2 0 1 0
Brown rf-lf 3 0 0 0 Miller dh 2 0 0 0
Neuse 3b 3 0 1 0 Mathias ph 1 0 1 1
Machín ph-3b 1 1 1 1 Smith 3b 2 0 0 0
Langeliers dh 4 1 1 2 Duran ph 1 0 0 0
Bolt cf-rf 3 0 1 0 Thompson lf 4 0 1 0
Oakland 100 200 040 7
Texas 100 000 001 2

E_Oller (2), Viloria (3). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 0. LOB_Oakland 6, Texas 8. 2B_Murphy (27), García (23), Mathias (1). HR_Murphy 2 (16), Langeliers (1). SB_Thompson (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Oller W,2-5 6 5 1 1 1 4
Jackson H,24 1 0 0 0 2 1
Snead 1 1 1 1 2 0
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Texas
Ragans L,0-2 5 4 3 3 1 3
Barlow 1 1 0 0 1 1
King 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Sborz 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 2
Snead pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Barlow (Bride). WP_Oller, Ragans.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:00. A_14,846 (40,300).

