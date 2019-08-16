https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Oakland-7-Houston-6-14331414.php
Oakland 7, Houston 6
|Houston
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|31
|7
|8
|7
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Brantley lf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Chapman 3b
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Joseph 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Herrmann c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Garneau c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|000
|211
|110
|—
|6
|Oakland
|000
|402
|01x
|—
|7
DP_Houston 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 2, Oakland 2. 2B_Grossman (19). HR_Bregman (29), Correa 2 (19), Brantley 2 (18), Olson 2 (25), Joseph (1), Chapman 2 (29).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Sanchez
|5
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|Rondón
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Devenski L,2-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Oakland
|Fiers
|6
|6
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Petit H,22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Treinen BS,16-19
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Diekman W,1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hendriks S,14-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Fiers pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:35. A_15,323 (46,765).
