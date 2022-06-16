Skip to main content
Sports

Oakland 4, Boston 3

Oakland Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 8 3 Totals 39 3 11 2
Pinder lf 4 1 1 1 Duran cf 3 0 2 0
Laureano rf 4 1 2 0 Dalbec ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Bethancourt c 4 0 1 2 Devers 3b 2 1 0 0
Murphy dh 4 0 1 0 Martinez dh 5 0 3 1
Davidson 3b 3 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 5 0 1 1
Kemp ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 5 0 0 0
Brown 1b 4 1 1 0 Story 2b 5 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Cordero 1b-rf 3 0 1 0
Bride 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 Refsnyder ph-rf 2 1 1 0
Pache cf 4 1 1 0 Vázquez c 3 1 1 0
Brdley Jr. rf-cf 4 0 2 0
Oakland 003 001 000 4
Boston 001 000 020 3

E_Laureano (2), Bride (1), Devers (8). LOB_Oakland 5, Boston 13. 2B_Pache (4), Laureano (9), Murphy (15), Duran (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Blackburn W,6-2 5 1-3 8 1 1 2 4
Puk H,7 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Jackson H,11 1 1 0 0 0 2
Moll H,6 2-3 1 2 0 1 0
Jiménez S,11-13 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Boston
Hill L,2-4 5 2-3 7 4 3 0 4
Sawamura 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 0
Robles 1 1 0 0 0 1
Danish 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Puk (Devers).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:15. A_30,779 (37,755).

More for you
Written By