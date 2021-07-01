Oakland 3, Texas 1

E_White (1). LOB_Texas 7, Oakland 3. 2B_White (4). HR_Gallo (19), Schwindel (1). SB_Andrus (7). SF_Murphy (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Allard L,2-4 6 4 3 3 1 5 Sborz 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hearn 1 1 0 0 0 1

Oakland Bassitt W,9-2 7 3 0 0 1 7 Petit H,13 1 1 0 0 0 0 Trivino S,13-15 1 3 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_2:34. A_4,320 (46,847).