https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Oakland-3-Seattle-2-15452194.php
Oakland 3, Seattle 2
|Oakland
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|34
|2
|5
|2
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1-Gordon pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hudson c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pinder 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2-Kemp pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Marmolejos lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Long Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|b-Grossman ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|a-Lopes ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Allen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|200
|1
|—
|3
|Seattle
|002
|000
|000
|0
|—
|2
E_Pinder (1). DP_Oakland 0, Seattle 2. LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 6. 2B_Canha (1), Grossman (2). HR_Pinder (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Fiers
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Petit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soria, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Hendriks, S, 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|Kikuchi
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Margevicius, BS, 0-1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Magill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Altavilla, L, 1-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
WP_Magill.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:11.
