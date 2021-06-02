Skip to main content
Oakland 12, Seattle 6

Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 12 13 12 Totals 38 6 11 6
Canha cf 6 1 2 1 Crawford ss 5 1 2 0
Pinder lf 4 1 0 0 Haniger dh 5 1 2 1
Lowrie dh 3 2 1 0 Seager 3b 5 1 2 1
Olson 1b 4 2 2 3 France 1b 5 0 3 1
S.Murphy c 4 1 1 2 Fraley rf 4 1 0 0
Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0
Piscotty rf 5 2 3 1 Trammell lf 3 1 1 1
Andrus ss 3 2 1 0 T.Murphy c 3 1 1 2
Kemp 2b 4 1 3 5 Walton 2b 4 0 0 0
Oakland 010 010 622 12
Seattle 003 100 020 6

DP_Oakland 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Seattle 8. 2B_Canha (8), Kemp (4), Andrus (7), S.Murphy (11), Piscotty (6), Haniger 2 (15), Seager (13), France (12). HR_Olson (14), Kemp (2), Trammell (5), T.Murphy (6). SB_Crawford (2), Walton (1). SF_Kemp (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bassitt 4 6 4 4 1 6
Luzardo W,2-3 3 2 0 0 1 6
Diekman 1 1 2 2 1 1
Romo 1 2 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Gonzales 4 2 1 1 1 6
Santiago 2 2-3 3 3 3 1 2
Sewald L,2-1 BS,0-1 0 1 3 3 2 0
Zamora 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 1
Vest 2-3 3 2 2 2 0
Mayfield 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Sewald pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Vest (Olson).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:33. A_9,160 (47,929).