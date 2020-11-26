Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
NC A&T Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Filmore 7 1-3 1-2 0-2 0 3 3
Lyons 21 3-6 4-5 0-7 1 2 11
Cleveland 18 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Harris 17 2-5 3-3 0-2 1 4 8
Langley 36 4-10 0-0 1-3 8 2 8
Maye 25 1-4 2-2 2-5 3 0 4
Q.Jones 19 2-6 0-0 1-4 0 3 5
Duling 18 1-6 0-0 1-4 0 2 3
Morrice 17 6-9 0-0 3-3 0 3 13
Robinson 11 3-6 0-0 0-0 0 2 8
Matthews 6 1-3 3-3 0-0 0 0 6
T.Jones 5 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-63 13-15 8-30 13 21 72

Percentages: FG .397, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Robinson 2-4, Morrice 1-1, Lyons 1-2, Cleveland 1-3, Duling 1-3, Harris 1-3, Matthews 1-3, Q.Jones 1-4, Langley 0-1, T.Jones 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Lyons, Morrice, Robinson).

Turnovers: 19 (Cleveland 4, Harris 3, Lyons 2, Q.Jones 2, Robinson 2, Duling, Filmore, Langley, Matthews, Maye, Morrice).

Steals: 10 (Langley 5, Maye 2, Cleveland, Matthews, Q.Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
OHIO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Roderick 28 7-10 2-4 1-4 0 2 22
Vander Plas 32 3-9 4-4 3-8 3 0 11
Wilson 26 6-11 2-3 3-6 0 1 14
McDay 28 1-7 1-2 3-4 4 2 3
Preston 34 8-13 2-3 1-9 7 0 21
Mil.Brown 20 2-2 0-2 0-3 2 0 6
Miguel 8 1-5 0-0 1-3 0 4 2
Towns 8 0-3 0-0 0-2 1 1 0
Foster 6 0-0 0-1 1-2 0 2 0
Sears 6 0-2 2-2 1-1 1 1 2
White 4 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Totals 200 29-64 13-21 14-42 18 14 84

Percentages: FG .453, FT .619.

3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Roderick 6-9, Preston 3-7, Mil.Brown 2-2, White 1-2, Vander Plas 1-5, Miguel 0-2, Sears 0-2, Towns 0-2, McDay 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 20 (Preston 5, McDay 4, Wilson 4, Foster 2, Miguel, Mil.Brown, Roderick, Sears, White).

Steals: 6 (Vander Plas 2, Miguel, Mil.Brown, Roderick, Sears).

Technical Fouls: None.

NC A&T 35 37 72
Ohio 35 49 84

A_143 (15,500).