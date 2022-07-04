O's beat Rangers 7-6 on a hit batter, 37-44 at midpoint

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jorge Mateo limped to first base when Matt Moore hit him near the left knee with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles reached the season's halfway point by coming from behind late to beat the Texas Rangers 7-6 Monday.

Rookie Adley Rutschman, who began the day in an 0-for-18 skid, tied the score against Joe Barlow with a two-out RBI double in the ninth that hit off the right-field wall.

Rougned Odor led off the 10th with a bunt single off Moore (3-1) that advanced automatic runner Austin Hays to third, and Moore intentionally walked Ramón Urías to load the bases. Moore (3-1) then hit Mateo with his next pitch, a 93.5 mph fastball.

Mateo bent over in pain for about six seconds. After crossing the plate, Hays accompanied a hobbling Mateo to first along with Cedric Mullins, who was on deck, and Odor.

In the third inning, Mateo had reached on a catcher's interference call on Meibrys Viloria and scored on Cedric Mullins' double.

Baltimore got its sixth walkoff win and reached the season's midpoint at 37-44, a vast improvement from 27-54 at the halfway point last year. The Orioles are 23-20 following a 14-24 start.

Bryan Baker (3-3) struck out two in a hitless 10th for the Orioles, who won despite going 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position

Orioles starter Dean Kremer allowed five runs and eight hits with four strikeouts and two walks over 42/3 innings — his shortest outing since his season debut on June 5.

Adolis García's fifth-inning sacrifice fly pulled the Rangers to 2-1. Texas scored four more times in the inning on Nathaniel Lowe's RBI single and Mitch Garver's three-run homer.

Mullins cut the gap to 5-3 in the fifth with his seventh homer. The Orioles tied the score in the sixth on an error by Lowe on Jonathan Araúz's hard grounder that allowed two runs to score.

Marcus Semien 's ninth-inning homer off Jorge López put the Rangers ahead 6-5. Trey Mancini singled leading off the bottom half and Rutschman hit his 12th double in 35 games as Barlow blew a save for the third time in 13 chances.

Texas starter Dane Dunning gave up five runs — three earned — and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings

HOLIDAY AFFAIR

The Orioles hosted their first game on the Fourth of July since 2008 also against Texas. Baltimore won that game 10-4.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Urías was reinstated from the 10-day IL with an oblique injury. He lined out as a pinch hitter in the eighth. INF Richie Martin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

UP NEXT​​

Rangers: RHP Spencer Howard may be put on t he roster to start Tuesday. He is 0-1 with a 12.15 ERA in one start and two relief appearances this season.

Orioles: ​​RHP Austin Voth (0-1, 7.34 ERA) will make his first career appearance against the Rangers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports