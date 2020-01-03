Nutall's 25 points boosts Sam Houston St. past McNeese by 19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Zach Nutall had a career-high 25 points as Sam Houston State defeated McNeese State 94-75 on Thursday night.

Demarkus Lampley added 21 points for the Bearkats. Mark Tikhonenko had 15 points for Sam Houston State (10-4, 3-0 Southland Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. RJ Smith added 12 points.

Sam Houston State posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Sha'markus Kennedy had 18 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Cowboys (5-8, 0-2). Dru Kuxhausen added 15 points. A.J. Lawson had 14 points.

Sam Houston State matches up against Nicholls State at home on Saturday. McNeese State plays Central Arkansas on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com